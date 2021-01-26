UPDATED: Belleville warming centre open through rest of the week

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville warming centre will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday night as colder weather arrives.

The city issued a statement Thursday morning via its website and social media stating the centre, located in the former police station at 93 Dundas St. E., would be open.

The threshold for activation of the warming centre is -10C (-15C with the wind chill).

In the posts the city is reminding anyone who uses the centre that they will be screened for COVID-19 and must register upon entry.

Face masks and physical distancing are also required at all times in the warming centre.

Anyone wishing to get in from the cold is asked to come in through the west entrance of the building.

The centre will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.