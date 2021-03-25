It’s not a joke: Brighton business owner is retiring on April Fools’ Day

By Maria Toews

BRIGHTON – On April 1, Brighton will miss seeing the smiling face of Suzanne Dufort welcoming customers into her pet store, Love Em’s Pet Food and Supplies.

Over the years the store has become a well-known place because of Dufort.

“The most impact we have is the relationship we have with the customers,” she told QNet News in an interview at her shop this week.

“I saw a lot of the children growing up. They used to come into my store and watch the pets, because we used to have pets, and all of a sudden they are young adults starting their own families and they’re coming back and remembering all those things.”

As she moves on and hands the business over to new owners, she recalled what she will miss most: the people.

“It’s more like your family,” she said. “For me I got to know the customers as children and their parents … It’s really important to have that connection, and I think I achieved that through the years.”

For over 25 years the locally run, independent pet store has served the community through Dufort’s hard work and positive attitude.

“You never go in there and don’t see her smiling,” said Stephanie Hennessy, who worked her first job at the store when she was 16 years old.

She can’t remembers a single negative experience working with Dufort, she said, adding that she learned many valuable lessons, such as answering the phone, working the cash and most importantly getting to know the customers.

“As soon as that bell rings, her first thing is that you have to go and greet people,” Hennessy said. “It is always a ‘Good morning, how are you?’ and she knows the people. She knows their animals, she knows them personally and she knows what they need.”

Dufort has used her pet store to train many students in the community, like Hennessy.

“I have parents telling me that I was a good mentor for them. For me that’s like a teacher from high school or university that students feel make an impact on their lives. I feel like I did something that was productive for them.”

Since the store opened in 1996, Dufort has been able to have an impact on the community not only through mentoring student employees and providing supplies to pet owners, but also through supporting local events and organizations.

She has helped fundraise with the Lions Club and more recently has helped sponsor the Brighton Soccer Club every summer for the past 18 years.

“When you see her in the community she’s so willing to help, and that’s just her personality. She’s like a ray of sunshine,” said Hennessy.

As Dufort passes the store to new owners, the many people she affected will miss seeing her at the store.

“She’s been at it for so long – we’re going to miss her for sure … I hope the new owners keep up the atmosphere that she had. It was fun (and) she always knew exactly what you needed,” said Hennessy.

This love for her community was shown when she was asked how she would feel on her last day in the store as the owner.

“I can’t even think about that,” she said as tears filled her eyes.

Nevertheless, she said, she is excited to retire and hopes to travel once COVID becomes less of an issue.