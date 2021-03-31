Belleville Farmer’s Market veterans stand tall through COVID challenges

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE – Vendors at the Belleville farmer’s market who have been there for decades know that difficult times come and go.

As for the obstacles caused by COVID-19 restrictions, some of the market regulars have adapted in unique ways.

“At first we were shut down until we could get our health protocols in place and get back open again,” said Jackie Tapp, market manager and owner of Jackie’s Market Stand. “Some of us did delivery during that time.”

Pat Bisdee, another vendor at the market, said the new requirements mean stands need hand sanitizer available for customers, and if vendors are sick, they cannot come back until they receive a negative COVID test.

For some vendors, this may mean a cut to revenue in the days waiting for test results.

Bisdee also mentioned that all the food he sells has to be pre-packaged now, and customers must follow one-way paths to navigate the stands.

The most important thing that will keep the market going, he said, is making sure customers are staying safe and socially distancing.

“(We have to) make sure they are doing the one-way traffic, not criss-crossing.”

The Belleville Farmer’s Market is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Historic Market Square downtown.