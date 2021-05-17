Ontario expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to adults over 18 starting Tuesday

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE – People 18 and older in Ontario will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccinations starting Tuesday, May 18.



On Monday morning, the government of Ontario moved up the expected schedule of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility, announcing that adults 18 and older will be able to book appointments at mass immunization clinics in their area.



According to the news release on their official website, Ontario is expecting a shipment of 2.2 million vaccine doses this week. This creates “an opportunity for the province to offer an appointment to receive the vaccine to more Ontarians ahead of schedule,” the release said.

There are two methods to book a vaccination appointment: one is through the online booking system and the other is by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

More to come.