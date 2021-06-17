Artists paint murals at Pop Ups on the Bay 2021
By Rhythm Rathi
BELLEVILLE – Picking your treat this summer down at Zwick’s pop ups is like going to an art exhibition. The city commissioned artists to paint murals. Rhythm Rathi has the story.
By Rhythm Rathi
BELLEVILLE – Picking your treat this summer down at Zwick’s pop ups is like going to an art exhibition. The city commissioned artists to paint murals. Rhythm Rathi has the story.
Tags: ArtsBellevilleCommunityEntertainmentEnvironmentLocalQNet NewsQnetnews