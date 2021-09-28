14 new Covid cases reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE – Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Ten of the new cases are in Quinte West and four are in Belleville. Ten of the cases are in unvaccinated people, two are in fully vaccinated people, and two are in partially vaccinated people.

Five people are being treated in hospital, with one person in the intensive care unit. The health unit also reported eight new recoveries.

The number of active cases in the two counties is 46.