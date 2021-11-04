Police investigate as Belleville cemeteries hit with vandalism

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE — Belleville Police Service are investigating vandalism at two Belleville cemeteries that happened on Wednesday and Thursday this week. .

On Wednesday, police were called to the St. James Cemetery on Champagne Dr. and on Thursday, to the Elmwood cemetery on River Road in Corbyville.

At least 200 headstones at each location were determined to be vandalized with spray paint, according to a police release.

A Facebook video posted Thursday showed headstones in St. James Cemetery with yellow and blue spray paint covering the front and sides, including names.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying who is responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone with information can contact the Belleville Police at 613-966-0882 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

Late last month, 50 to 75 monuments were defaced at two cemeteries in Quinte West.