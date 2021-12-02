Gas prices continue to drop in Quinte

By Felicia Massey

BELLEVILLE – The rapid spreading of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has markets worried that demand for gas could drop when more people isolate, using their vehicles and fuel less.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of gas plummeted. According to a Global News article, gas prices dropped to an average of 82.7 cents per litre on March 18, 2020.

The price of gas currently sits at around 134.9 cents per litre, falling 11 cents since Sunday.

Gas prices remain at 1.19 cents per litre at the majority of gas stations in the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Operators in Tyendinaga are not required to charge HST on gas, saving drivers the tax on a tank fill-up.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicts fuel prices on his Twitter and his fuel price prediction website.

It dropped from 145.9 to 134.9 in Trenton/Belleville on Sunday. It falls another 2 cents tomorrow (Thursday) https://t.co/mjkglaCLFs — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) December 1, 2021

At a press event at the beginning of the week, McTeague spoke on the 11 per cent global oil price drop on the 26th of November.

He said it was due to the news’ “overreaction” to the Omicron variant, which was declared a variant of concern that day.

The rise and fall of gas prices does not just affect drivers in the Belleville community. Many student-run ride share services alter their prices depending on the price of fuel.

Former college student Parampreet Kaur says that WhatsApp ride share group chats across the Belleville community help international students get around on a budget.

Having been one of the group members with a vehicle, Kaur says she used to offer her services in exchange for a flat fee. This is said to be a cheaper alternative to taxis in a community like Belleville that doesn’t have Uber.

When she drove for these groups, a ride into downtown Belleville was typically $10, however the price of gas has the power to rise or lower this number.

“Gas prices have a big effect on rides,” Kaur said in an interview with QNet News. “Due to the rise in gas prices, the ride prices have also changed. I think it’s $12 for local rides.”

She says she knows of around 10-15 group chats for students — the majority of them being from India –to seek/ offer rides and other accommodations. Most services offer local rides, while some are willing to take you as far as Toronto.

“I think I know of four to five groups and there are more than 200 people in each group. I think around 1,000 people are dependent on local rides.”

Kaur says news of a recent fall in gas prices may result in Belleville-area ride prices dropping back down to $10.

“We are on a budget, you know,” she said with a laugh. “A couple dollars makes a difference.”