UPDATE: Omicron variant likely responsible for COVID-19 case numbers in Quinte

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE — It is simply a matter of time before the presence of the Omicron variant is confirmed in Hastings Prince Edward, according to the health unit’s Director of Clinical Programs, Dr. Ethan Toumishey.

“When we’re seeing this increase of cases and knowing it’s widely circulating in the region and the province. This is likely factoring into local case counts, but it takes some time for some of the confirmations,” Dr. Toumishey shared on Tuesday.

This sentiment comes shortly after one of the most significant COVID-19 case number spikes in the region.

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health Unit reported 93 new cases on Monday and 256 active cases. As of Wednesday, there are 35 new cases and 255 active cases.

Toumishey advised that these concerning trends will be addressed by a statement coming soon from the health unit. Premier Doug Ford is also expected to make an announcement later Wednesday regarding province-wide regulation changes.

Some steps the health unit is considering taking to reduce the spread are related to indoor gatherings and higher risk public settings like restaurants.

According to Toumishey, it is essential to create plans aligned with the local and regional picture.

Recently, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health began increased screening for school settings.

The Director encourages vaccines for children in the 5-11 age group. He said that at this point, around 30% of that age group are partially vaccinated.

“It’s vital, starting to provide these kids the protection through vaccination against COVID-19 risk and transmission,” Toumishey said.

Initially, Toumishey said there was a robust uptake in vaccination appointments when this age group became eligible for the shot, but bookings have gone down.

“This is a concern as we are heading into this winter break holiday season where we see gatherings. This is the time of year where respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 typically spread very rapidly, and we are seeing that right now,” he said.

Toumishey said health officials are working to increase the accessibility for booster appointments for those who are eligible.

“Getting vaccinated, utilizing masks and distancing, if you have symptoms, not gathering with others, isolating and getting tested. These things are as important now as they have been throughout the pandemic,” Toumishey said.