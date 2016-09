By Sean Cann-Sheppard

CORNWALL – Richie Stan Perry had plenty of things to think about when he applied for the Television and New Media program at Loyalist College.

He entered the program initially to help improve his abilities at creating content for YouTube, but as he progressed, he began to develop a passion for cinematography, and wanted to expand his horizons.

Watch the full story below.

Sean’s Multimedia Project (FINAL) from QNet News on Vimeo.

Comments