Loyalist women’s rugby season cut short

By Kayla Haggett and Jake Watson

BELLEVILLE – The Loyalist Lancers women’s rugby team has withdrawn from the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association.

Jim Buck, athletic director for Loyalist College, said he made the decision and informed the team Tuesday night. According to Buck, it stems from concerns over players’ health and safety after multiple injuries and dwindling numbers.

The team has played three games this season, and is 0-3, with a total of 220 points scored against and 24 points scored.

Buck said the future for women’s rugby at Loyalist will be discussed over the coming months.

QNet News talked to Buck about the decision and is hoping to talk to team members about their reaction.

More to come.

Comments