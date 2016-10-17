Record-breaking weather expected Tuesday

By Stelios Pappas and Charlotte McParland

BELLEVILLE – Tuesday could be the hottest Oct. 18 in Belleville in 53 years.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures could hit 28 C with the humidex. There’s also a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The record for the warmest Oct. 18 was set in 1963 when it was 26.7 C.

QNetNews reporters will be taking to the streets following reporters as they get their umbrellas out and t-shirts on.

Tweet @stevepappas10 and @charlotte_mcp to let QNet News know what you are getting up to.

