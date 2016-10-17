Latest stories · Local

Record-breaking weather expected Tuesday

  • October 17, 2016 at 1:49 pm

By Stelios Pappas and Charlotte McParland 

BELLEVILLE – Tuesday could be the hottest Oct. 18 in Belleville in 53 years.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures could hit 28 C with the humidex. There’s also a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The record for the warmest Oct. 18 was set in 1963 when it was 26.7 C.

QNetNews reporters will be taking to the streets following reporters as they get their umbrellas out and t-shirts on.

