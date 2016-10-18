Former NHL player Jerome Dupont leading the charge for Trenton Golden Hawks

By Buckley Smith

BELLEVILLE – The Trenton Golden Hawks, last season’s Ontario Junior Hockey League champions, are having another great season behind the coaching of former NHL player Jerome Dupont.

Dupont played in the National Hockey League from 1981 to 1987, spending most of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks before playing briefly for the Toronto Maple Leafs in his final season.

Following his professional career, Dupont began coaching in the Ontario Provincial Junior Hockey League (now the OJHL) with the Thornhill Rattlers for the 1998-1999 season.

He would go on to coach the Gatineau Olympiques in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for two seasons (2008-2009 and 2009-2010) before finally settling down in Trenton as the head coach and general manager of the Golden Hawks in 2012.

The Golden Hawks have made the playoffs in every season under Dupont, culminating in their league championship last season.

And with his team off to a great start with 11 wins and two losses this year, clearly he’s doing something right.

