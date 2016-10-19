Gay Lea Foods buys Stirling Creamery

By Rebecca Bartlett

BELLEVILLE – The Stirling Creamery Ltd. has a new owner.

The Stirling creamery was bought by Canadian dairy company Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd., which is based in Mississauga.

The Stirling Creamery was established in 1925, and was bought by Butterball Farms in 2006. It has around 25 employees, most of whom work out of Stirling. There are a few sales staff who work in the Greater Toronto Area.

With the acquisition of Stirling Creamery, Gay Lea Foods is expanding its Canadian butter operation as it already has one running in Guelph, Ont. Gay Lea also owns another local operation, Ivanhoe Cheese.

The sale takes effect Nov. 1.

Comments