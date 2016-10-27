91X FM Newscast- Thursday, October 27, 2016, 12 p.m.

BELLEVILLE – Megan Pounder brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include a break and enter investigation in Thurlow, the discovery of missing Calgary children and upset in Parliament over Canada’s involvement in ISIL.
