91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast- Thursday, October 27, 2016, 12 p.m.

  • October 27, 2016 at 12:06 pm

BELLEVILLE – Megan Pounder brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include a break and enter investigation in Thurlow, the discovery of missing Calgary children and upset in Parliament over Canada’s involvement in ISIL.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. 91X newscast – Thursday, March 3, 2016, 1 p.m.
  2. 91X FM Newscast – Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, 5 p.m.
  3. 91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, 12 p.m.
  4. 91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, 1 p.m.
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: