91X FM Newscast – Thursday, October 27, 2016, 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE – Megan Pounder brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include a local Belleville woman’s backpack charity, a break and enter investigation and a criminal negligence charge against a Georgetown man.
Top Stories
