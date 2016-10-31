Belleville students to visit Vimy Ridge

By Nick Ogden

BELLEVILLE – With Remembrance Day approaching, what better way to study Vimy Ridge in history class than by going to the historic site?

Staff and students at Centennial Secondary School are raising money to travel to France to take part in the 100th anniversary of the First World War battle of Vimy Ridge. The school is trying to send around 35 people to be a part of the event that runs from April 5 to 15, 2017.

On the trip, the group will also visit Belgium and Flanders Fields.

The group will be fundraising over the next while to offset travel costs. A fundraising event called Crossroads: Centennial Secondary School’s Craft and Artisan Show will be held Saturday. All proceeds go toward the trip.

QNet News will be reaching out to the school to see why the trip is important to students.

