91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, 4 p.m.

  • November 2, 2016 at 8:16 am

BELLEVILLE – Scott Gardner brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include; Loyalist College is hosting an awards ceremony for academic achievement, Movember is in full motion, Cleveland Indians have a chance to win the world series in game six, and the Wellington Dukes host the Aurora Tigers.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. 91X Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, 5 p.m.
  2. 91X Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, 12 p.m.
  3. 91X FM Newscast – Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, Noon
  4. 91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, Noon
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: