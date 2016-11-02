Belleville firefighters respond to kitchen fire

By Callie Jackson

BELLEVILLE – A family of three is safe after Belleville firefighters responded to a call around 6:3o p.m. Tuesday night at an Elgin Street apartment building.

Belleville Fire says a man and woman were preparing to cook with approximately 1 litre of oil in a covered pan when the overheated oil ignited, lighting up the stove top, the cupboards above the stove and some surrounding items.

The residents of the home quickly left the building along with their five month old baby, activating the building fire alarms on their way out. No injuries occurred, however the superintendent received treatment for inhalation of dry powder extinguisher chemical.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the stovetop fire, and quickly spread dry powder throughout the apartment.

In a news release, the fire department says there was no structural damage to the apartment building. Damage to the apartment itself is around $2,500.

The occupants of the apartment are currently under the care of the Red Cross and Victim Services until the damage can be evaluated and cleaned up. The fire remains under investigation but is not suspicious in nature.

Fire prevention officers remind community members to be extremely cautious when cooking with oils and grease.

