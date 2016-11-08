Loyalist’s new president meets the press

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College’s newly appointed president will be speaking to the media about her new role Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, who served her first day as the college’s president and chief executive officer on Monday, was unanimously selected fr the job by the college’s Board of Governors on Oct. 18. Vaughan’s appointment fills the position of former president Maureen Piercy, who announced her retirement on Feb. 12.

Piercy held the college’s top position from 2005 to 2016.

From 2011 to 2016, Vaughn served as president and CEO at the College of the North Atlantic in Newfoundland – overseeing 17 campuses and 9,000 students while managing an annual budget that topped $140 million.

She was listed as one of Atlantic Canada’s top CEOs last year by Atlantic Business Magazine.

Her new gig as Loyalist president is the latest in a long line of appointments within her educational career that spans the country. Vaughn served as the director for distance education and learning technologies at Memorial University in St. John’s, N.L., from 2001 to 2011. She holds a master’s degree in arts in higher education from the University of British Colombia, as well as a master’s in project management from York University. She received a doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of Calgary in 2015.

The new president and CEO will be addressing the press, students and community members at Loyalist College’s Kente building in Room 3H16 at 1 p.m.

