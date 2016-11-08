91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, noon

  • November 8, 2016 at 12:45 pm

BELLEVILLE – Daniel Taylor brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include: The United States will elect the 44th President today, Ontario municipalities will be able to use photo-radar in school zones to decrease the amount of accidents and make kids safer , and Loyalist women’s basketball team faces off against Durham College tonight.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. 91X newscast – Thursday, March 3, 2016, 1 p.m.
  2. 91X FM Newscast – Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, noon
  3. 91X FM Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, 1 p.m.
  4. 91X FM Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, 3 p.m.
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: