91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, noon

BELLEVILLE – Daniel Taylor brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include: The United States will elect the 44th President today, Ontario municipalities will be able to use photo-radar in school zones to decrease the amount of accidents and make kids safer , and Loyalist women’s basketball team faces off against Durham College tonight.
