By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – The Walmart in Trenton is closed today after Quinte West Fire responded to a blaze early Tuesday morning.

The call at around 3 a.m. The department put out a tweet saying that members of the station 2 team responded to the call and took care of the fire.

Station 2 on scene of a fire @ Walmart Trenton. Fire knocked down, checking for hot spots & ventilating — QuinteWest P.F.F.A. (@QuinteWestFFs) November 15, 2016

More to come.

Comments