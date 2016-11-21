Potential school closings up for discussion

By Matthew Murray and Nicholas Ogden

BELLEVILLE – The Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is holding two meetings Monday to discuss plans that could see closures and consolidations at 19 schools across the region.

Meetings are taking place at Prince Edward Collegiate Institute in Picton at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The first meeting is a presentation of reports from school board administration to the board’s student enrolment/school capacity committee on potential changes to multiple schools. If the committee accepts the recommendations, they go before the full board at 7 p.m.

The recommendations by the administration would see a review into closing the following schools in the region: Quinte Secondary, Moira Secondary, Hillcrest School, Queen Elizabeth Public School, Queen Victoria School, Pinecrest Public School, Sophiasburgh Central School, C.M.L. Snider School, Kente Public School and Madoc Township Public School.

More to come.

