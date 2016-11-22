Multiple charges laid after truck hits tree

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A Wollaston Township man faces multiple charges after a car ran into a tree last week.

The Bancroft OPP say they were called to Rose Island Road in Wollaston Township last Wednesday, where they found that a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree. The driver was gone.

After an investigation, police charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of failing to comply with his probation, driving while disqualified and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

