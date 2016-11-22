Local

Multiple charges laid after truck hits tree

  • November 22, 2016 at 3:43 pm

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A Wollaston Township man faces multiple charges after a car ran into a tree last week.

The Bancroft OPP say they were called to Rose Island Road in Wollaston Township last Wednesday, where they found that a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree. The driver was gone.

After an investigation, police charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of failing to comply with his probation, driving while disqualified and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Impaired driving, licence suspension case adjourned
  2. Belleville winter parking restrictions in effect
  3. Belleville man arrested after almost two years of avoiding police
  4. Help arrived at the right time
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: