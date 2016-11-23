Online rental scam in Belleville

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police are urging you not to believe everything you read on the Internet.

A police investigation on Tuesday night revealed a fake ad for a rental property in the city. A Belleville resident called in the fraud after browsing through the ad and becoming suspicious when asked to transfer money over the Internet.

A number of pictures of a property were shown online and a rental agreement was also supplied on the ad. Police contacted the property owners and discovered that the advertisement was a fraud.

The police are asking you to make sure listings you see online are real by dealing with the property owners in person and to never send money without first seeing the home.

If you have any information on this crime or others like it, Belleville police are asking you to contact them at 613-966-0882 or Quinte Crime Stoppers.

