Loyalist volleyball player with a passion for science

BELLEVILLE – Competing in science fairs, volunteering in a different country and even working with Queen’s University in cancer-based research are only some of the things Loyalist College student Emilie Lenveu has accomplished in the past six years.

The second-year biotechnology student has always had a love for science.

“It all started when I was in elementary school and we had a bunch of different groups like Mad Science come and I thought it was really cool. As I got older I realized I would eventually want to work for those kinds of things.”

In the seventh grade, Leneveu discovered many research opportunities through science fairs and wanted to start researching on her own.

That same year, she competed for the first time and won: Best in Category, Best in Grade, Kevin Sue-Chue Lam Excellence in Mathematics award and UOIT Innovation Award at the Quinte Regional Science and Technology Fair.

A year later, Leneveu was the bronze medalist at the Canada Wide Science Fair.

But Leneveu’s favourite research study was done in 2012, where she analyzed the efficiency of multitasking. She won the Best Intermediate Francophone Project.

“I wanted to see if multitasking is possible at the neuron level or if it’s more efficient to use different lobes at different times.”

In 2013, when Leneveu was just 16 years old, she began working with Queen’s University in researching how to reduce free radicals in cancer patients.

Three years later, Leneveu was able to combine her two loves – science and animals – when she travelled to Costa Rica to work with sea turtles.

“I’ve always been passionate about helping animals on the side. They can’t really help themselves. There’s a lot we can do as humans, considering we destroy a lot of things, to give back.”

But the science lover didn’t stop there. She’s a volunteer with UScience Canada and Let’s Talk Science.

“With UScience Canada I’m the social media coordinator on the Francophone side of things. As well as doing webinars and innovator projects – which is to engage young women in science. And then with Let’s Talk Science I’m working as a volunteer to engage both males and females in science from grade one to 12,” she said.

“You build so many bridges with different organizations that you can eventually work with in the future,” said Leneveu. “But more importantly, giving back really gives you a positive outlook on life and you see that there are other people working even harder than you are and you realize you want to be like them.”

Leneveu originally planned to go to university, but those plans were put on hold when she was recruited to the varsity women’s volleyball team at Loyalist College in 2014.

Head coach Amy Hoskin said what makes Leneveu stand out from the other girls is her positive attitude towards academics.

“She works hard for what she wants and she’s not afraid of things. She doesn’t back down. She has a great head on her shoulders,” Hoskin said. “Emilie is very accomplished. She always has so many balls in the air at once.”

Leneveu admits that her schedule is pretty intense. When asked how she manages it all she replied, “I think the reason I can do all that I do is because I keep a positive attitude. I feel like everyone could probably put a little bit more on their plate if they just kind of try and reduce the negativity as they can.”

She added that her brain research has taught her that no matter how busy you may be the brain can handle it.

“It’s more on an emotional level that people often struggle. I think it’s by remaining positive that I can have all of these things going on and not worry to much, just have a carefree attitude,” she said.

After Loyalist Leneveu hopes to get her master’s degree, and doctorate. Although she is unsure what branch of science she would like to study she is currently focusing on microbiology and has an interest in environmental science.

