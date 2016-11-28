Community

CP’s Holiday Train kicks off Belleville’s Christmas season

  • November 28, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Dallas Smith performing at the CP Holiday stop in Belleville. Photo by Rachel Bell, QNet News

By Rachel Bell 

BELLEVILLE – Belleville residents gathered in front of the railway tracks at Keegan Parkway to greet the annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train on Monday.

QNet News was at the event, gathering footage of Canadian rock and country singer-songwriter Dallas Smith, and interviewing children and parents in the crowd.

The train will continue to run daily, gathering nutritious food items and cash donations for local food banks. The final destination is Port Coquitlam, B.C., which the train will reach on Dec. 17.

More to come.

 

