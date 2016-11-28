CP’s Holiday Train kicks off Belleville’s Christmas season

By Rachel Bell

BELLEVILLE – Belleville residents gathered in front of the railway tracks at Keegan Parkway to greet the annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train on Monday.

QNet News was at the event, gathering footage of Canadian rock and country singer-songwriter Dallas Smith, and interviewing children and parents in the crowd.

The train will continue to run daily, gathering nutritious food items and cash donations for local food banks. The final destination is Port Coquitlam, B.C., which the train will reach on Dec. 17.

More to come.

