Squad car redesign one of many changes for Belleville Police

By Justin Medve and David Mallory

BELLEVILLE – Amid changes in leadership and plans to relocate their station, Belleville Police are seeking input on a modern design for their squad cars.

Not much is known about the new design, but other police forces have recently updated their vehicles with darker tones opposed to the red, white and blue look that Belleville still uses.

In Toronto, those darker tones were seen as intimidating and council voted to halt their production and switch back to the old model.

Public opinion will be an important step in the process, Belleville Police Insp. Sherri Meeks said in a statement.

“If the feedback is positive, we know we’re in the right direction,” she said. “If the feedback is negative, we know we have to go back to the drawing board.”

The meeting will take place Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Parkdale Community Centre in Belleville.

