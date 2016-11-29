Local

Husband and wife bring joy to hospital patients through their music

  • November 29, 2016 at 12:50 pm

By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – One musically inclined Belleville couple is using their talents to bring a little cheer to Belleville General Hospital.

For years the hospital has been organizing different music programs for its patients to enjoy with their family and friends as they recover. Wilma and Bruce Glenn are a husband and wife duo who have been actively involved in these programs throughout the years.

QNet News will be speaking with the couple about their volunteer work and passion for music. Stay tuned for more.

