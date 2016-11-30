Man arrested in Belleville faces charge in Kingston too

By Emilie Quesnel

BELLEVILLE – A 22-year-old man is set to appear in both Belleville and Kingston court on two separate charges.

The Belleville Police Service launched an investigation regarding an assault Sunday night in which the man allegedly assaulted another man. The dispute, which occurred on Front Street at 10:50 p.m., is said to have been about money.

Belleville police arrested the man for assault and released him on the condition that he appear in court. After being released, the man was arrested again by the Kingston Police Service on an outstanding warrant regarding what police say is an unrelated but serious offence.

The man is set to appear in Kingston court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Comments