OPP search for woman after teen was attacked in Trenton

By Emilie Quesnel

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West OPP are on the hunt for a woman who they say attacked a teenager in Trenton Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, a teenager, was reportedly hit in the face multiple times and sustained minor injuries.

The police continue to search for the accused woman, who is said to be white and between 30 and 40 years old with bright blonde hair. Police are describing the woman as wearing dark blue jeans and a white and blue striped jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Quinte West OPP or Crime Stoppers.

