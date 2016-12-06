Campus

A stressful time for all at Loyalist College

  • December 6, 2016 at 11:13 am
Photo by Trish Bauder

Photo by Trish Bauder

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – During exam season students aren’t the only ones getting stressed out for finals and papers at Loyalist College. Faculty can also be stressed and overwhelmed.

QNet’s Trish Bauder will be talking to Loyalist College faculty this week and peer tutors to see how they cope and put their stress aside for students preparing for exams during this busy time.

Tweet  @bauder_qnetnews  and let us know how the exam time makes you feel.

Stay tuned for more.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Loyalist colleagues, friends pay tribute to Gord Wright
  2. Loyalist’s own wins photography award
  3. Loyalist athletes recognized for their achievements
  4. New themed pub night added this semester
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: