Loyalist students decorate tiny trees for the holidays

By Martin Allen

BELLEVILLE – Tiny trees. Big Christmas spirit.

Students spent the last Universal Break of the semester decorating their own tiny Christmas trees, making their own ornaments for the tree so that they could take it home when they were done.

Syden Nantel, second year nursing student, attended the event with her classmates Nicole Gettler and Cassidy Bastable.

“It was a lot of fun. It’s exam time so it’s a good way to do something with your girlfriends,” Nantel said. “Christmas is awesome so we love decorating.”

With exam crunch-time in full swing, it can be a stressful time of year. Decorating the trees gave students like Bastable a quick break to remember what the holidays are about.

“I like the build-up to it. The making of the food, decorations, everyone just being happy,” she said.

“I love the festivities,” Nantel agreed.

But for Gettler, the holidays are about something else.

“Spending time with family,” she said. “We do advent (calendars) every year. We come together and we sing songs and we have a great dinner and we light candles, and we just celebrate.”

Jonathan Eves-Kinsley of the TV New Media program was in the holiday spirit as he decorated his tiny tree.

“I’m quite pleased with the fact I get to take my tree home and put it in my room,” he said.

Even with the small size of his tree, he didn’t seem to have any worries about putting the tree up for the holiday season.

“I’m just going to use this tree,” he said about his tiny tree. “It’s good enough,” he laughed.

