Napanee OPP search for stolen vehicle

By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE – Napanee OPP are looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle from a parking lot Wednesday.

The owner, who reported it missing from the Tim Horton’s parking lot on Centre Street, said he parked his car and left it unlocked and running. He said he went into the store at 6:00 a.m. and came out five minutes later to find his car gone.

The car is a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with an Alberta license plate that reads BFT 7231.

Video surveillance showed the car being stolen. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with a logo and sunglasses on the cap. He also had on a dark blue sweater with a tan vest, tan pants and black boots while carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Napanee OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

