2017 may be the year for entrepreneurs in Quinte region

By Rachel Stark

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte region can thrive through entrepreneurship this year now more than ever, according to QuinteVation.

The non-profit organization has created a plan for this year to get everyone in the community involved with supporting entrepreneurs.

Ryan Williams, chair of QuinteVation, said in a recent opinion piece in InQuinte that entrepreneurs and government organizations need to work together in order for the region to become more economically successful.

“We need to make this Bay of Quinte Region a place that is economically successful for the generations coming behind us, a place where quality of life is valued and that there is a true sense of community within our community,” wrote Williams.

Mary Doyle, executive director of the organization, said events are planned through the year to make that happen. A minimum of two events will happen each month: one morning coffee gathering as well as an evening gathering for entrepreneurs to get together and share ideas.

“When you’re surrounded by people all around you who have the same ideas and struggles, that is a huge advantage,” she said.

Doyle added that anyone from the area is welcome to join future events to learn how to support their local businesses and community.

“Some of the best connectors we have aren’t from businesses, but they come to the event because they have a huge network, which helps us,” she said.

QuinteVation recently became a part of Start Up Canada, another organization that helps smaller ones become connected to businesses, people and resources throughout Canada. The partnership is called Start Up Bay of Quinte.

Since they’ve been connected, QuinteVation has been able to connect in a more successful way with other entrepreneurs throughout Canada, giving them more options to help their own members in their organization, according to Doyle.

If someone is looking to be a part of QuinteVation or be an entrepreneur themselves, Doyle said, joining this year’s events by QuinteVation can help get them started.

“To be an entrepreneur, it’s more of a mindset than anything else,” said Doyle.

By the start of 2018, QuinteVation hopes to grow its entrepreneurship community in the surrounding areas like Napanee and Brighton, she said.

It hopes at the end of the year their work will be recognized on a national level at the Start Up Canada Awards, she added.

