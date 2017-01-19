Loyalist’s women’s volleyball team wins three in a row

By Rebecca Bartlett

BELLEVILLE – Saturday evening the Loyalist Lancers hosted the Canadore Panthers in their third straight home game. The game ended by giving the Lancers a three-game winning streak.

