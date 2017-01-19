Loyalist’s women’s volleyball team wins three in a row

BELLEVILLE – Saturday evening the Loyalist Lancers hosted the Canadore Panthers in their third straight home game. The game ended by giving the Lancers a three-game winning streak.
-
Top Stories
- Belleville Senators reps meeting with Quinte Economic Development CommissionJanuary 24, 2017
- Women’s march on Washington – what do local residents think?January 24, 2017
- Canadian military holds mental-health discussion on Let’s Talk DayJanuary 24, 2017
- Belleville to look at bylaw-enforcement reformJanuary 24, 2017
- Bancroft music teacher recognized as best in CanadaJanuary 23, 2017