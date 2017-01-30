Trent University paper The Arthur still ongoing amidst financial situation

By Stelios Pappas

PETERBOROUGH – Trent University student paper Arthur is facing financial difficulty but is making strides to correct the problem.

The Arthur has been accumulating a debt of close to $10,000 yearly since 2011. The paper’s board was not made aware of this until last year, when the current editors were trying to buy new computers.

At a meeting of the board, editors, staff and interested students Sunday, editors Zara Syed and Yumna Sawnya said the Arthur has been taking steps to ensure the paper will continue to represent Trent students.

More to come.

Comments