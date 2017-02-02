Loyalist alumni bringing the Grey Cup to Belleville

By Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE– The Grey Cup will be coming to town thanks to Ottawa Red Blacks video operator Braun Gheller who is a graduate of Loyalist College.

Gheller is a graduate from both the Television and Media Production Planning and the Sports Journalism and Broadcasting programs.

“Because he is the videographer for game play and works with the Ottawa Red Blacks, he has the opportunity to have the Grey Cup in his possession for the weekend,” said Gheller’s uncle, Doug Elmore. Inspired by having a family dinner and get-together, Elmore said it became a bigger event to be held at the Northway Family Restaurant when the owner of the restaurant offered the event room.

Anyone who attends can get a picture with the Grey Cup by making a donation to Hospice Quinte. Elmore said the non-profit was chosen because a family member is an avid supporter and does volunteer drives and makes donations.

The party will be held on Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



