Young talent hits the stage for The Sound of Music at Albert College

By Selena Steele-Clough

BELLEVILLE – The romantic and beloved family-friendly musical The Sound of Music is alive in the halls of Albert College.

Since September, students have been reciting their lines and practising their songs in preparation for opening night Thursday.

The musical, set in 1938, tells the story of Maria Rainer, who takes a position as a governess while deciding whether to become a nun.

After she falls in love with the seven children and their widowed father, Captain Georg Von Trapp, they come up with a plan to escape Austria when he is ordered by the Nazis to serve the German navy.

Spencer Phillips, a Grade 12 student who plays Captain Von Trapp, said he’s excited to see the play come together.

He was thrilled to get to play one of the lead roles in such an iconic play, he said.

“I was very surprised that I got it, because there were so many people that I thought would get it over me.”

Phillips said that playing a father was “a whole new mindset” for him. He looked for guidance to his experiences with his own dad, he said.

“I’ve never played a father figure before, so yes, I did talk to my dad about what I could do to make sure I had the best representation.”

The experience has taught Phillips how important family is to him, he said.

“Captain Von Trapp tried to be better for himself by trying to be closer with his family. That’s one thing that I learned a lot … that family is everything.”

Leslie Austin has directed Albert College’s musicals for the past 20 years.

“The year before (each production) I always have kids sign up who are interested in doing the musicals. I picked the show based on who signs up, and we were able to give everyone who auditioned a part,” she said.

The Sound of Music was the perfect for this year because there were several girls with strong vocal talents, Austin said.

“This play has been around for more then 50 years and people just love the music so much, they get very nostalgic about it.”

Two members of the cast are from the Albert College Junior School. The youngest cast member is senior kindergarten student Gillian Foster, who places Gretl, the youngest of the Von Trapp children.

She told QNet News that she likes rehearsing with the older kids because they help her say the right thing.

“They have taught me not give up and to always keep trying,” Gillian said.

The show runs Thursday through Saturday nights at 7 p.m. at the college. Tickets are $15, $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased in advance through the Albert College website or by calling the college at 613-968-5726.

Some tickets will also be available at the door.

Comments