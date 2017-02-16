Entrepreneurs share ideas over coffee

By Rachel Stark

BRIGHTON – Start Up Bay of Quinte in partnership with QuinteVation held its third entrepreneur gathering at Lola’s Coffee House in Brighton Wednesday morning.

A mix of established and new entrepreneurs were able to talk about their business goals and provide advice to each other about starting a business in the informal setting.

Mary Doyle, executive director of QuinteVation, said events like this help create a connection among businesses.

“When we are working together, we have so much power and we don’t even realize it,” said Doyle.

Among the business owners who attended the event were a fashion designer, a yoga instructor and realtors.

Kristie Meiklejohn, a web designer, said she attended to talk about her business and share ideas with others.

“Entrepreneurship is the way of the future,” she said.

Entrepreneurship creates more sustainable businesses compared to large corporations, Meiklejohn said.

She found that after graduating in business, a more creative path was right for her, she said. Her company, called 62 Web Design, offers services such as marketing and graphic design in addition to web design.

Cathy Ireland, a yoga instructor, said she attended to become more familiar with other businesses.

“We can meet with people, and when a friend mentions they need a graphic designer, we’ll know just who to suggest,” she said.

Ryan Williams, chair of QuinteVation, attended with Doyle to offer advice on starting a business and help create connections. He said he would like to see small and large businesses work together so the Quinte region can thrive.

Many entrepreneurs who attended signed up for an app called Slack that allows them to can ask questions, send information and chat with each other on their mobile device or computer.

Overall, the majority who attended said they agree that gathering together helps all of their businesses grow, through connections, ideas and inspiration.

Doyle said she hopes the events held this year will help in creating a culture of entrepreneurship.

