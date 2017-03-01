Live Chat: Docfest filmmakers from Quinte discuss work

The young and old of Canadian documentary filmmaking will come together in Belleville this weekend to share their work and to “move and inspire” film enthusiasts.

Joining us will be professional documentary filmmakers from the Quinte region Doug Knutson, Aaron Bell and Maurice McFadden to discuss the details and challenges of documentary filming.

Fifty films will be presented at multiple venues scattered over the downtown core including the: Pinnacle Playhouse, the CORE Centre, Belleville Public Library, John M. Parrot Art Gallery, and of course the historic Empire Theatre in downtown Belleville.

