Highway 401 near Lansdowne remains closed after fatal accident

By Casey Horn and Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – Highway 401 in both directions remained closed near Lansdowne more than 24 hours after a multiple vehicle pile-up involving spilled chemicals Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said that clean-up is underway, and that the highway will remain closed until it is deemed safe for the public. In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, it said that could be several more hours.

Ian Melville, 45, of Hamilton died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, according to OPP. Twenty-seven others were treated as a precautionary measure as a result of the spilled chemical. That number includes seven firemen and three police officers.

Melville was driving one of the tractor trailers involved in two separate multi-vehicle collisions on the westbound 401.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 between Mallorytown Rd & Reynolds Rd #Lansdowne: All EB & WB lanes remain closed. Reopening time unknown. ^aw pic.twitter.com/k0u6nsRpK7 — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) March 15, 2017

‼️HWY 401 between Mallorytown and Lansdowne remains closed after multiple collisions. Hazmat incident ongoing. Avoid area‼️ pic.twitter.com/9IWILp8bwd — XBR Brockville (@XBR_Traffic) March 14, 2017

Kingston General Hospital declared a “Stage One Code Orange” yesterday, as they were unsure how many patients they would be receiving from the crashes.

A detour map below shows areas to avoid for motorists travelling in the area.

DETOUR MAP for #Hwy401 CLOSURE b/w Mallorytown Rd (IC 675) – Reynolds Rd (IC 659). Major MVC, Details & map below in attached #ONHwys pic.twitter.com/st1hSrvAaC — Ontario Traffic (@TrafficOntario) March 14, 2017

