Local

Highway 401 near Lansdowne remains closed after fatal accident

  • March 14, 2017 at 3:23 pm

By Casey Horn and Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – Highway 401 in both directions remained closed near Lansdowne more than 24 hours after a multiple vehicle pile-up involving spilled chemicals Tuesday afternoon. 

Ontario Provincial Police said that clean-up is underway, and that the highway will remain closed until it is deemed safe for the public. In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, it said that could be several more hours. 

Ian Melville, 45, of Hamilton died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, according to OPP.  Twenty-seven others were treated as a precautionary measure as a result of the spilled chemical. That number includes seven firemen and three police officers.

Melville was driving one of the tractor trailers involved in two separate multi-vehicle collisions on the westbound 401.

 

 

 

Kingston General Hospital declared a “Stage One Code Orange” yesterday, as they were unsure how many patients they would be receiving from the crashes. 

A detour map below shows areas to avoid for motorists travelling in the area.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Trenton man charged with animal cruelty
  2. Trenton woman charged with assault after driveway dispute
  3. R.I.D.E program nabs drunk driver in Quinte West
  4. OPP charge man in relation to Codrington break-in
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: