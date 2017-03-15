Loyalist College students get the chance to listen to entrepreneurs

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Entrepreneurs visited Loyalist College students Wednesday to talk about what it’s like being in industry.

Some students from the Business and Entrepreneur Studies program at Loyalist had the chance to ask questions.

Tammatha Denyes, who works in accounting services, told the students that what she likes about being an entrepreneur is “the passion. I think that’s what I have taken away from the experience. I am passionate about it. As boring as accounting sounds – I love what I do.”

The students got to hear about how the entrepreneurs made their businesses grow – some by as much as 2,000 per cent.

The panel also talked about the ups and downs of their business journey.

“As an entrepreneur you can be excited about the silliest things and create something with it,” said Peter Bradford, owner of Canadian Vinegar Cellars in Prince Edward County.

“You fall in the mud, you get up, you wipe the dirt off your jeans and you do it again,” Bradford said.

Adam Tilley, the owner of the Brake Room, a business where people can get their bike repaired while having a coffee, said: “If you have more wins than losses, then you’re going to be okay – that’s the baseline.”

The entrepreneurs spoke and answered the students’ questions for an hour.

