91X FM Newscast — Wednesday, March 15, 2017, noon

  • March 15, 2017 at 1:08 pm

BELLEVILLE — Lindsey Harren brings you the latest from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include; the 401 remains closed after a crash yesterday involving toxic chemicals, eleven accidents happened in Belleville yesterday during the storm, and portions of Trump’s tax returns were released last night. 

