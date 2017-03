By Casey Horn

BELLEVILLE – A 68-year-old man had to visit the hospital Tuesday after being hit in the head with an ashtray.

Belleville police responded to a call at an apartment in the west end of Belleville around 1 p.m.

There they found two people in an altercation. After separating and speaking with them, neither person wished to press charges.

The injured man was sent to Belleville General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

