Live Chat: Dealing with distracted driving

BELLEVILLE – One person is injured in a distracted driving collision every 30 minutes.

Last year, 65 people died in OPP-investigated collisions in situations where an inattentive driver was either a factor of the collision or the primary cause of death.

This shocking statistic is the focus of multiple campaigns. Driving without full attentiveness to the road is a dangerous choice that people make every day that results in collisions, injuries, and death. However, it’s something that can be prevented.

Join us and our special guests to share opinions, facts, and questions about distracted driving and the impact it has in our community. The event will take place on Thursday, March 30th beginning at 6:30 p.m.

