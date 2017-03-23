Bloomfield artist debuts at Gallery 121

By Lindsey Harren and Olivia Timm

BELLEVILLE – Local artist Tara Wilkinson is showcasing her latest photography exhibition at Gallery 121 through until April 4.

The collection is entitled “Amore.” It features images from a trip to Italy in 2015.

Gallery 121 is a non-profit cooperative art gallery in downtown Belleville. It provides an exhibition space to its members. Guest artists, like Wilkinson, apply and are chosen by the gallery’s members.

Wilkinson has lived in Prince Edward County for 10 years and said she is proud to be part of such a vibrant art community.

“My hope for showing this work here at Gallery 121 is to give the Belleville community a chance to come and see my work. Show it to an audience they may not have seen it before. Introduce myself to the community here,” said Wilkinson.

Watch the video to find out more about the support she gets from being part of the county’s arts community.

Comments