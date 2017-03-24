91X FM · Podcast

91X FM Newscast — Thursday March 23, 2017, 4 p.m.

  • March 24, 2017 at 10:18 am

BELLEVILLE — Joseph Carin brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include: the federal Liberals selling their latest budget, how Loyalist College is dealing with a public health alert about fentanyl and a look at how the NDPare  still pushing for electoral reform.

