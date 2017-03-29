UPDATE: Prince Edward County declares water emergency

By Sophie Dudley and Katie Perry

PICTON – Residents of Picton and Bloomfield are still being asked to limit their water usage following a state of emergency announced Tuesday evening.

Mayor Robert Quaiff and the municipality’s Commissioner of Engineering, Development and Works, Robert McAuley held a late afternoon news conference on Wednesday to update the public on the situation.

Prince Edward County mayor Robert Quaiff said the state of emergency will remain in place until the vessel from which contaminants leaked into the water is removed. It’s hoped that will be done by end of day Thursday. The Canadian Coast Guard issued a statement on that work being done.

That vessel leaked about 30 litres of fuel into the water late last week. On Tuesday afternoon, the municipality declared a state of emergency after fears that the contaminant would get into the water system for Picton and Bloomfield.

The situation began around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the contaminants entered what is called Zone 1 of the Picton Intake area.

But the municipality is saying that that no contaminants entered the system itself. The intake system is operating once again, but residents are still being asked to limit their water usage.

"It's a little scary to go through it, not b/c we're unprepared, because of the magnitude of potential risk" – Commissioner Robert McAuley — Sophie Dudley (@sophie_loyalist) March 29, 2017

At Wednesday’s news conference, residents heard that more protective booms are being placed around the contaminated water. The investigation into what caused the vessel to sink in the first place is ongoing.

Neighbouring municipalities have offered assistance with water supplies if necessary.

