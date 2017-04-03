LIVE CHAT: National World Health Day

BELLEVILLE – 69 years ago, this year, the World Health Organization came to life.

Their “goal is to build a better, healthier future for people all over the world.”

The organization works year round by directing and coordinating authority on international health within the United Nations’ system.

However, their goal is to reach people worldwide by informing them on important health issues and providing help in any way that they can.

Each year on April 7, to help celebrate the day this organization came together, World Health Day promotes a specific health topic to encourage people to get educated and start talking about the issue.

The topic this year focuses on depression.

On April 6 at 6:30 p.m. a group of Loyalist College students are coming together to talk about depression and the difference that world health organization has made.

Worldwide 350 million people suffer from depression worldwide, so let’s get together to help educate and end the stigma around mental health.

